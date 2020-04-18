Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Councils to get more cash to help the vulnerable

PUBLISHED: 17:18 18 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:18 18 April 2020

Robert Jenrick. Photo: PA

Robert Jenrick. Photo: PA

Councils across the country are to get more cash to help the most vulnerable in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, it has been announced.

Speaking at the daily Downing Street press conference on Saturday (April 18) housing secretary Robert Jenrick said the government would pay out £850 million to councils this month to help the most vulnerable following the virus outbreak.

He said: “We are also helping councils with inevitable cash flow challenges by deferring £2.6 billion in business rate payments to central government, and paying them £850 million in social care grants up front this month.

“Working with councils and charities, we have made huge progress in protecting the most vulnerable during this national emergency.”

Mr Jenrick insisted he was “very proud” of the effort of councils to help vulnerable people in their own areas, including securing safe accommodation for rough sleepers.

He said: “Our plan to protect rough sleepers has resulted in over 90pc being offered safe accommodation.

“Of course, this is not the end of rough sleeping. There is still a great deal of work to be done. And my department and I will be at the heart of that.”

He also asked councils to keep cemeteries open to allow families to grieve for their loved ones following the death of 13-year-old Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, from Brixton, who died after contracting Covid-19.

He said the tragedy was compounded after the family could not attend his funeral.

Mr Jenrick said: “That is not right and it shouldn’t have happened. For clarity, funerals can go ahead with close family present. Social distancing measures must be respected, but families must have the opportunity to say a respectful goodbye to those that they love.”

The housing secretary also “made it clear” to councils that all parks must remain open after some closed their gates in recent weeks but warned people must abide by social-distancing rules, and not congregate in the green spaces.

During the press conference, Mr Jenrick said 114,217 people have now tested positive for the virus in the UK - up 5,526 cases since yesterday while those hospitalised with the virus, 15,464 have now died, an increase of 888 fatalities since yesterday.

Meanwhile five more people have died in Norfolk’s hospital’s, bringing the total number of people who have died in the county’s hospitals to 164.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Google tracking shows where people in Norfolk have been during coronavirus lockdown

Norwich on COVID19 Lock Down Easter 2020. Chapelfield Gardens Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Formal green light given for up to 4,000 new homes as £34m plan to transform town agreed

Outline planning permission has been granted by Breckland Council for up to 4,000 new homes in Attleborough. Picture: Mike Page

Couple unable to get home to Spain say they feel in limbo

Sarah and Paul Skitmore, who are currently stranded in Norwich, unable to get home to Spain. Picture: Sarah Skitmore

‘I won’t let my daughter go back to school - even if restrictions are lifted’ – Norfolk mum shares coronavirus fears

Rebecca Fisher with her husband Jonny, and their daughters Elsa and Cleo. Mrs Fisher blogs under the name The Coastal Mummy. Picture: FISHER FAMILY

Norfolk woman in finals for Young Slimmer of the Year after losing 7st

Faith Bodenham, who has lost more than 7st Picture: Submitted

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Couple unable to get home to Spain say they feel in limbo

Sarah and Paul Skitmore, who are currently stranded in Norwich, unable to get home to Spain. Picture: Sarah Skitmore

Formal green light given for up to 4,000 new homes as £34m plan to transform town agreed

Outline planning permission has been granted by Breckland Council for up to 4,000 new homes in Attleborough. Picture: Mike Page

Coronavirus: Councils to get more cash to help the vulnerable

Robert Jenrick. Photo: PA

From Mbappe to Ronaldo and now the Canaries. Danel Sinani’s path to Carrow Road

Luxembourg manager Luc Holtz has worked with Norwich City's incoming attacker Danel Sinani since the age of 15 Picture Liam McBurney/PA

Norwich walks: From Cow Tower to Kett’s Heights

The view from St James' Hill, Mousehold Heath, Norwich. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY
Drive 24