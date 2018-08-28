Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

More ‘bobbies on the beat’ around town centre to combat anti-social behaviour

PUBLISHED: 16:40 09 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:55 09 January 2019

King's Lynn Police Station. Picture: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Police Station. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Increased foot and bike patrols, more use of CCTV and a change to the bus station environment are all ways King’s Lynn police hope to curb anti-social behaviour.

Chief inspector for King's Lynn police, Amie Abbs. Photo: googleChief inspector for King's Lynn police, Amie Abbs. Photo: google

Chief Inspector Amie Abbs wants the public to know they have specific plans to combat anti-social behaviour in the town centre, specifically at the bus station.

“It is a priority for us,” Chief Insp Abbs said. “At the moment we are working really hard with our partners, in particular with the council to make use of CCTV in the area. We also have further meetings planned where I will be firming up plans, but absolutely expect to see an increase in high visibility patrols of police officers on foot and on bike and we will continue to work together to sort out this problem.”

Recently, two videos have gone viral on social media showing senseless assaults on two vulnerable adults in King’s Lynn by a gang of youths and Chief Insp Abbs said that without this footage they would not have known about the crimes.

However she sounded a note of caution by adding: “While social media is an asset in terms of identification, it can cause us some problems further down the line, for instance at court.”

Chief Insp Abbs added that the youth from the first attack and three from the second on Christmas day have all been arrested, released on bail and one youth has been charged with a Public Order Offence and is to attend youth court at the end of January.

However, police are hoping to find longer-term measures to improve the situation at the town’s bus station.

Chief Insp Abbs said: “We’ve got some longer term actions which we would like to implement with the council, not necessarily a redesign of the area as it is a relatively new bus station and it is absolutely an asset for the town. But we are aware that the design of it and the environment does attract young people to the area, so we are working really hard with the council for some longer-term solutions to the environment.”

If you have any concerns or would like to report any anti-social behaviour call the police on 101.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: Piper at the gates of dawn – The PinkUn Show #163 LIVE and interactive

The PinkUn Show edition 163 sees boardcasting legend Kevin Piper among the guests alongside Michael Bailey to discuss this week's Norwich City fanzine.

Plans for 328 homes near airport approved as developers allay safety fears

Map showing where 328 homes could be build close to Norwich International Airport. Picture: Google

Theatre Royal boss reveals future of Ben Langley after public backlash

Ben Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria Hughes

House of Fraser closing date revealed

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich is closing in February. Picture: Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists