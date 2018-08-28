More ‘bobbies on the beat’ around town centre to combat anti-social behaviour

King's Lynn Police Station. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Increased foot and bike patrols, more use of CCTV and a change to the bus station environment are all ways King’s Lynn police hope to curb anti-social behaviour.

Chief inspector for King's Lynn police, Amie Abbs. Photo: google Chief inspector for King's Lynn police, Amie Abbs. Photo: google

Chief Inspector Amie Abbs wants the public to know they have specific plans to combat anti-social behaviour in the town centre, specifically at the bus station.

“It is a priority for us,” Chief Insp Abbs said. “At the moment we are working really hard with our partners, in particular with the council to make use of CCTV in the area. We also have further meetings planned where I will be firming up plans, but absolutely expect to see an increase in high visibility patrols of police officers on foot and on bike and we will continue to work together to sort out this problem.”

Recently, two videos have gone viral on social media showing senseless assaults on two vulnerable adults in King’s Lynn by a gang of youths and Chief Insp Abbs said that without this footage they would not have known about the crimes.

However she sounded a note of caution by adding: “While social media is an asset in terms of identification, it can cause us some problems further down the line, for instance at court.”

Chief Insp Abbs added that the youth from the first attack and three from the second on Christmas day have all been arrested, released on bail and one youth has been charged with a Public Order Offence and is to attend youth court at the end of January.

However, police are hoping to find longer-term measures to improve the situation at the town’s bus station.

Chief Insp Abbs said: “We’ve got some longer term actions which we would like to implement with the council, not necessarily a redesign of the area as it is a relatively new bus station and it is absolutely an asset for the town. But we are aware that the design of it and the environment does attract young people to the area, so we are working really hard with the council for some longer-term solutions to the environment.”

If you have any concerns or would like to report any anti-social behaviour call the police on 101.