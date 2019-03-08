Witnesses sought after moped is stolen from outside home

A blue Piaggio Vespa S 125 moped was stolen from outside a house in Roman Road, Lowestoft overnight at the weekend. Picture: Google Images Archant

Information is being sought after a moped was stolen from outside a home.

Police are seeking witnesses after a blue Piaggio Vespa S 125 moped was stolen from outside the house in Roman Road, Lowestoft overnight at the weekend.

The moped, registration KC02 DVJ, was stolen between midnight and 10.30am on Saturday, July 6.

A police spokesman said: "Can you help?

"Do you know where the moped is now?"

Information should be directed to Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/39449/19, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.