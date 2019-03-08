Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Witnesses sought after moped is stolen from outside home

PUBLISHED: 11:09 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:09 09 July 2019

A blue Piaggio Vespa S 125 moped was stolen from outside a house in Roman Road, Lowestoft overnight at the weekend. Picture: Google Images

A blue Piaggio Vespa S 125 moped was stolen from outside a house in Roman Road, Lowestoft overnight at the weekend. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Information is being sought after a moped was stolen from outside a home.

Police are seeking witnesses after a blue Piaggio Vespa S 125 moped was stolen from outside the house in Roman Road, Lowestoft overnight at the weekend.

You may also want to watch:

The moped, registration KC02 DVJ, was stolen between midnight and 10.30am on Saturday, July 6.

A police spokesman said: "Can you help?

"Do you know where the moped is now?"

Information should be directed to Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/39449/19, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Historic Norwich hotel saved from closure

Liza Dunnell, General Manager, left with Joey Coles, Bar Tender, right, outside the St Giles House Hotel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘That’s pure football’ – City new boy excited about Premier League opener at Liverpool

Norwich City loan signing Ralph Fahrmann Picture: Norwich City/Jasonpix

City restaurant knocked back in outdoor seating bid - but others succeed

Haggle and The Last Wine Bar have applied for outside seating. Photo: Archant

Norwich City transfer rumours: Palace and Sheffield United also keen on Spanish winger

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke, right, and sporting director Stuart Webber are reportedly keen on Malaga winger Javi Ontiveros Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Air ambulance called after serious crash

A man has died after a crash on the B1172 near Wymondham. Photo: Google

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Five men arrested after police break up rave

Norfolk Police have seized equipment from a rave in Grimston near King's Lynn. Pictures: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Historic Norwich hotel saved from closure

Liza Dunnell, General Manager, left with Joey Coles, Bar Tender, right, outside the St Giles House Hotel, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man in his 70s dies after car crashes into lamp post

The crash happened on Norwich Common, near the Elm Farm Business Park. Photo: Google

Tractor driver pulled over for texting behind the wheel

A tractor whcih was stopped by Norfolk Police after the driver was witness using a mobile phone behind the wheel. Picture: Norfolk Police

Have you been affected by Section 21 eviction notice?

We would like to hear from tenants and landlords affected by the Section 21 eviction notice. Picture: Ian Burt

Historic wherry Hathor back home - as a floating classroom

Hathor in sail at How Hill. Picture: Richard Batson and How Hill Trust
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists