Yamaha moped stolen from communal car park

Witnesses are being sought after a moped was stolen from a communal car park.

Police are seeking information after a moped was stolen in Lowestoft over the weekend.

A police spokesman said: “The silver/grey Yamaha XC 125 E VITY moped, registration AO12JNL, was stolen from Trafalgar Street in Lowestoft sometime between 9.42pm on Sunday, June 7 and 4.18am on Monday, June 8.

“The moped had been parked in a communal car park at the rear of the home.

If you saw the moped being taken, you know where it is now, or have any information about this theft please contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/31512/20.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

