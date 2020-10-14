Moped stolen and abandoned in field

A moped was stolen from the driveway of a home on The Street, Corton before it was later found abandoned in a nearby field. Picture: Google Images Archant

A moped was stolen from the driveway of a home before it was later found abandoned in a nearby field.

Witnesses are being sought after the black moped was stolen overnight.

Police are appealing for information following the theft of the moped in Corton, near Lowestoft.

It was stolen at some point overnight on Monday, October 12 and the morning of Tuesday, October 13.

A police spokesman said: “The black moped had been parked on a drive in The Street but it was later found abandoned in a field nearby with its front headlight cowl removed.”

Anyone with any information about this incident or if you saw anything suspicious at the time, please contact Lowestoft Police, quoting crime reference 37/59518/20, on 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.