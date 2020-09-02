Search

Advanced search

Aprilia SR 50 moped stolen in early morning theft

PUBLISHED: 14:05 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 02 September 2020

The Aprilia SR 50 was stolen on Sunday, August 16 from a property on Long Road in Carlton Colville. Picture: Suffolk Police

The Aprilia SR 50 was stolen on Sunday, August 16 from a property on Long Road in Carlton Colville. Picture: Suffolk Police

Archant

A moped was stolen from outside a property in an early morning raid.

Police are seeking witnesses in connection with the theft of a moped in Lowestoft.

The Aprilia SR 50 moped was stolen at about 6.45am on Sunday 16 August from a property on Long Road in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft.

Anyone who witnessed the theft or has knowledge of the moped’s current whereabouts should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime number 37/48996/20, on 101.

Alternatively you can submit an online report via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or email Graham.Baker@suffolk.pnn.police.uk with any information.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich hairdresser in running to be ‘most beautiful vegan over-50’

Norwich hairdresser Sue Leeming is one of 12 finalists in the ‘most beautiful vegan over-50’ competition. Picture: Peta

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Van driver punches man during road rage assault

Witnesses are being sought after a road rage incident on the B1375 Gorleston Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

River rescue after person fell from boat

Tar Works Road in Great Yarmouth. Fire crews helped rescue someone who fell from a boat in the nearby River Bure. Picture: James Bass

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Leisure centre to reopen after £3.4 million refurbishment

The Bungay Swimming Pool remain shut for the rest of 2018 after a heating issue. Picture: Contributed by Bungay Pool and Gym

Van driver punches man during road rage assault

Witnesses are being sought after a road rage incident on the B1375 Gorleston Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

San Francisco tech giants snap up Norwich financial site

Know Your Money's (L-R) John Ellmore, director, Nic Redfern, finance director, Jason Tassie, commercial director. Picture: Archant

Aprilia SR 50 moped stolen in early morning theft

The Aprilia SR 50 was stolen on Sunday, August 16 from a property on Long Road in Carlton Colville. Picture: Suffolk Police

New Attleborough home plans rejected over ‘stick to beat us with’ warning

Plans to build 18 homes near a Norfolk town have been refused after councillors warned it could become “a stick to beat us with”. Photo: YouTube