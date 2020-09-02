Aprilia SR 50 moped stolen in early morning theft
PUBLISHED: 14:05 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 02 September 2020
Archant
A moped was stolen from outside a property in an early morning raid.
Police are seeking witnesses in connection with the theft of a moped in Lowestoft.
The Aprilia SR 50 moped was stolen at about 6.45am on Sunday 16 August from a property on Long Road in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft.
Anyone who witnessed the theft or has knowledge of the moped’s current whereabouts should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime number 37/48996/20, on 101.
Alternatively you can submit an online report via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or email Graham.Baker@suffolk.pnn.police.uk with any information.
You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.