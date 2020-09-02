Aprilia SR 50 moped stolen in early morning theft

The Aprilia SR 50 was stolen on Sunday, August 16 from a property on Long Road in Carlton Colville. Picture: Suffolk Police Archant

A moped was stolen from outside a property in an early morning raid.

Police are seeking witnesses in connection with the theft of a moped in Lowestoft.

The Aprilia SR 50 moped was stolen at about 6.45am on Sunday 16 August from a property on Long Road in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft.

Anyone who witnessed the theft or has knowledge of the moped’s current whereabouts should contact Lowestoft police, quoting crime number 37/48996/20, on 101.

Alternatively you can submit an online report via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or email Graham.Baker@suffolk.pnn.police.uk with any information.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org