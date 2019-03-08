Search

Moped rider injured following collision with truck

PUBLISHED: 14:14 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:14 24 October 2019

A moped and red tipper truck were involved in a collision on Normanston Drive, at the junction of Monckton Avenue, at 12.50pm on Monday, October 14. Picture: Google Images

Witnesses are being sought after a man was injured following a collision in Lowestoft.

A moped and red tipper truck were involved in a collision on Normanston Drive, at the junction of Monckton Avenue, at 12.50pm on Monday, October 14.

The moped rider suffered grazes to his leg and damage to his vehicle.

A police spokesman said: "The parties involved spoke at the scene, however police would like to speak to the driver of the truck and are appealing for them to come forward."

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

Email Christian.Meen@suffolk.pnn.police.uk with information or alternatively, call Lowestoft police on 101, quoting CAD 191 of Monday, October 14.

