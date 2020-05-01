Moped rider arrested after police smell drugs coming from under seat

A moped rider who was stopped for a motoring offence in Norwich has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession of cannabis after officers smelt drugs coming from under the seat.

Officers had pulled the moped over in the Elm Grove Road area of the city for having no rear light as well as the manner of driving.

But police detected a strong smell coming from under the seat.

The rider , who is in his late teens, provided a positive roadside test for drugs.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said the rider was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession of cannabis following the stop at 5.45pm on Thursday, April 30.

He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Following the arrest Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) tweeted about the stop on social media.