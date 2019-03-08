Man wanted since 2018 arrested after police chase
PUBLISHED: 07:22 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:22 11 July 2019
Archant
A man wanted by police for failing to appear at court for breaching a sex offender requirement has been arrested after running from police in Norwich.
Officers from the Moonshot City team came across the man walking in the city on Wednesday.
The man tried to flee on foot but was caught after a pursuit.
He was arrested for failing to appear at court and breaching a sex offender requirement of a court order.
