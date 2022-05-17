An overcoat used by a shoplifting gang with the linings ripped out so stolen goods could be stored - Credit: Norfolk Police

This adapted jacket was used by one of a family of shoplifters who stole more than £9,000 of goods from Norwich stores in one day.

Iona Raducanu, 57, together with Bianca Raducanu, 21, and Luisa Raducanu, 18, were in Norwich on an "away day shoplifting exercise".

Norwich Crown Court heard how the three family members - who were joined by a teenager who cannot be named for legal reasons - stole champagne and make-up totalling £9,421 from three stores.

The gang stole £340 of champagne from Majestic Wines, before taking more than £3,000 of cosmetics from Boots and then almost £6,000 worth of make-up from House of Fraser in Chantry Place.

House of Fraser in Norwich which was targeted by a Romanian shoplifting gang - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2005

Norfolk police have released a picture of a coat used by one of the defendants which had been adapted, with the linings ripped out so stolen goods could be stored.

Iona Raducanu who has been jailed after admitting theft from shops in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Following the offences, in February this year, Iona Raducanu, from Ilford, was jailed for 24 months and Bianca Raducanu, of London, who also admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, received an 18 month and two-week prison sentence.

Bianca Raducanu who has been jailed after admitting theft from shops in Norwich. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Luisa Raducanu, from Ilford, was given a 14-month sentence, suspended for 18 months and ordered to do up to 30 days of rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR).

All three had admitted three counts of theft from shops.

The fourth defendant, a teenager who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was given a 12-month referral order after admitting the offences.

She was also ordered to pay £50 compensation to Majestic Wines and £400 to Boots at Barkingside Magistrates Court.

PC Tyron Fuller, investigating officer, said: “The sentences given were a great outcome and was truly needed on this occasion.

"The group had clearly pre-planned to commit these offences given that they had adapted their coats in order to hide a number of items.

"This also showed with how confident they all were when it came to committing the thefts in Norwich.”

As previously reported Jude Durr, prosecuting, said one of the defendants acted as a lookout while the three others "filled their clothing with items" from the three stores.

Recorder Laurence Harris said the "away day shoplifting exercise" was a "planned group activity" which took "significant planning".



He also ordered forfeiture and destruction of the coats which had the linings ripped out in order to conceal stolen goods.