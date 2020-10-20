Man on mobility scooter hit by car on pedestrian crossing

Memorial Way traffic lights in Watton where Lindsay Ramsbotham struck a man on a mobility scooter.. Picture: Google Streetview Google Streetview

A man on a mobility scooter suffered a broken shoulder and a fractured leg when he was hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing.

The 58-year-old man had been trying to cross Memorial Way in Watton after the traffic lights had turned red when he was hit by Lindsay Ramsbotham’s Audi A3.

Denise Holland, prosecuting at Norwich Magistrates Court, said it was coming up to 7.30pm when the victim started to cross but was hit on the crossing by Ramsbotham.

Mrs Holland said he fell off his scooter onto the road.

The court heard he was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) and was found to have broken his shoulder and his left leg.

Mrs Holland said Ramsbotham, who had been keeping to the 30mph speed limit, told officers that she did not see the mobility scooter rider.

Ramsbotham, of Richmond Road, Saham Toney, near Thetford, appeared at court on Tuesday, October 20 when she admitted driving without due care and attention on October 2 last year.

Tim Cary, mitigating, said Ramsbotham had “had this hanging over her head” for the past year.

He said she had not seen the red light or the victim but went straight over to him after the crash and said “it’s my fault” adding that she “fully accepted her blame”.

He said she had never been before the courts before, had never had points or even a fixed penalty and that it had been a worry for her.

Mr Cary said the defendant had not been speeding at the time, neither had she been drinking.

He added that compensation to the victim was in hand.

Magistrates considered character references for Ramsbotham, a widowed mother-of-two, before she was sentenced.

Anita Hennington, chair of the bench of magistrates, said the victim was a very vulnerable man on a mobility scooter who had “very little opportunity to get out of the way”.

But she said that from what she had heard and the references the bench had read she knew Ramsbotham was “extremely remorseful” and what happened was “out of character”.

Ramsbotham was given six points on her driving licence.

She was also fined £60, ordered to pay £105 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.