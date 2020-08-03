Search

Inquiries continue after mobility scooter collision

PUBLISHED: 11:31 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 03 August 2020

Investigations are continuing after a young boy was involved in a collision with a mobility scooter in Lowestoft town centre. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Police investigations are continuing after a young boy was involved in a collision with a mobility scooter in a town centre.

Emergency services responded after the child was knocked over as he walked through London Road North in Lowestoft.

The young boy, aged under five, was taken to hospital after suffering minor injuries in the collision, which happened just after 4pm on Wednesday, July 15 close to the Peacocks Lowestoft store in the town centre.

With the man driving the mobility scooter still being sought by police, inquiries are continuing with witnesses sought in connection with the incident.

A police spokesman said: “The rider of the mobility scooter has not been identified at this time.

“He did initially stop and speak to the parents but he had headed off before we arrived at the scene.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact Lowestoft police on 101 quoting CAD 292 of Wednesday, July 15.

