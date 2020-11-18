Search

Mobility scooter stolen during garage burglary

PUBLISHED: 09:36 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 09:36 18 November 2020

A mobility scooter was stolen after the garage of a home was stolen in Porthole Close, Carlton Colville, Lowestoft over the weekend. Picture: Google Images

A mobility scooter was stolen after the garage of a home was burgled.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after the garage burglary at a property in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft over the weekend.

A police spokesman said: “The insecure garage at a home in Porthole Close was entered sometime between 4pm on Saturday, November 14 and 8am on Sunday, November 15 and a mobility scooter was stolen from inside.

“Can you help?”

Any information about the burglary should be directed to Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/66316/20, on 101 or via www.suffolk.police.uk/conta.../existing-report-update

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org



