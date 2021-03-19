Truck believed stolen found burnt out after crash
- Credit: Google Street View
A truck which is believed to have been stolen was involved in a crash before being found burnt out.
Police were called at around 9.35pm on Thursday, March 18, to reports a black Mitsubishi L200 had collided with a parked car on Redenhall Road, Harleston.
No-one was injured as a result.
The truck, which is thought to have been stolen from outside an address on Paddock Road earlier in the evening, was found burnt out in Mundys Lane, Mendham, just before 11.50pm.
Officers are now appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the crash on Redenhall Road, or saw suspicious activity in either Paddock Road or Mundys Lane.
They are also encouraging people with CCTV or dashcam footage from the relevant areas at the times stated to come forward.
Those with information should contact Sergeant James Butler at Harleston police station on 101, quoting incident number 441 of March 18.
Most Read
- 1 Man who went missing in Norwich found
- 2 Coffee shop for sale so 'stranded' owner can go home after lockdown
- 3 Man suffers broken nose in Norwich street attack
- 4 'You stole my husband' - wife's courtroom message to lorry driver
- 5 Scaffolder blocks tenants' windows in stand-off with landlord
- 6 How will 1,700 planned new homes change Norwich suburb?
- 7 Man dies after car collides with tree on A149
- 8 'Not worth the risk' - farming family quits sugar beet after 100 years
- 9 Derelict seaside hotel to finally face wrecking ball
- 10 Norwich to be base for BBC television series, 'blueprint' reveals