News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Truck believed stolen found burnt out after crash

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 2:25 PM March 19, 2021   
A black Mitsubishi L200 - believed to have been stolen - collided with a parked car on Redenhall Road, Harleston

A black Mitsubishi L200 - believed to have been stolen - collided with a parked car on Redenhall Road, Harleston - Credit: Google Street View

A truck which is believed to have been stolen was involved in a crash before being found burnt out. 

Police were called at around 9.35pm on Thursday, March 18, to reports a black Mitsubishi L200 had collided with a parked car on Redenhall Road, Harleston. 

No-one was injured as a result. 

The truck, which is thought to have been stolen from outside an address on Paddock Road earlier in the evening, was found burnt out in Mundys Lane, Mendham, just before 11.50pm. 

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the crash on Redenhall Road, or saw suspicious activity in either Paddock Road or Mundys Lane.

They are also encouraging people with CCTV or dashcam footage from the relevant areas at the times stated to come forward. 

Those with information should contact Sergeant James Butler at Harleston police station on 101, quoting incident number 441 of March 18.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man who went missing in Norwich found
  2. 2 Coffee shop for sale so 'stranded' owner can go home after lockdown
  3. 3 Man suffers broken nose in Norwich street attack
  1. 4 'You stole my husband' - wife's courtroom message to lorry driver
  2. 5 Scaffolder blocks tenants' windows in stand-off with landlord
  3. 6 How will 1,700 planned new homes change Norwich suburb?
  4. 7 Man dies after car collides with tree on A149
  5. 8 'Not worth the risk' - farming family quits sugar beet after 100 years
  6. 9 Derelict seaside hotel to finally face wrecking ball
  7. 10 Norwich to be base for BBC television series, 'blueprint' reveals
Harleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

RING footage

Video

Woman 'unsettled' by doorbell footage of man staring into her home

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
An e-fit image of the man sought by police in connection with a rape at Great Ryburgh. 

Video

E-fit issued of man suspected of raping teenager near old rail track

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
FL Edge and Son butcher in East Harling

Long-running village butcher's shop for sale for £330,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Swaffham/Hethersett

Covid - A Year On

One year of Covid: The areas with the most and fewest deaths

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon