Car ‘damaged’ and stolen from business park

A white Mitsubishi Shogun was stolen from premises at New Green Business Park on Norwich Road, Watton. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A car has been stolen from a business park in a mid Norfolk town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The white Mitsubishi Shogun - registration FN65 NNV - was taken from premises at New Green Business Park on Norwich Road, Watton, at around 8pm on Friday (October 9).

It was last seen on the B1108 in Watton, and it is believed extensive damage has been done to the front of the vehicle.

Police are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area around the time of the theft.

Those with relevant information are encouraged to contact PC Martin Fisher at Dereham Police Station by calling 101, quoting reference number 36/71325/20.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.