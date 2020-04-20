Search

Advanced search

Family delighted as beloved Jack Russell is finally found

PUBLISHED: 16:51 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 20 April 2020

Chutney the Jack Russell, who went missing from Cavick House Farm, Wymondham, has finally been found. Picture: Elizabeth Barber

Chutney the Jack Russell, who went missing from Cavick House Farm, Wymondham, has finally been found. Picture: Elizabeth Barber

Archant

A family is elated after their beloved dog - presumed stolen and missing for more than two weeks - was finally found and brought home.

Chutney the Jack Russell, who was companion to Charlotte Barber in her final days, has finally been found and returned home to Wymondham. Picture: Barber familyChutney the Jack Russell, who was companion to Charlotte Barber in her final days, has finally been found and returned home to Wymondham. Picture: Barber family

Chutney, a three-year-old Jack Russell, went missing from Cavick House Farm in Wymondham on Friday, April 3.

His owner, Elizabeth Barber, was lambing at the time, and only realised something was wrong when she later called Chutney’s name and he failed to respond.

Chutney has an extra special place in the family’s heart, having served as loving companion to Miss Barber’s sister, Charlotte, in her final days.

Charlotte died in May 2018 at the age of 37 following a near-lifelong battle with brain tumours. She was first diagnosed with having a brain tumour when she was just eight years old.

Chutney the Jack Russell, who went missing from Cavick House Farm, Wymondham, has finally been found. Picture: Barber familyChutney the Jack Russell, who went missing from Cavick House Farm, Wymondham, has finally been found. Picture: Barber family

The emotional connection to Charlotte made Chutney’s disappearance even more difficult but, out of the blue on Monday (April 20) morning, Miss Barber received a call to say he had been found in the Wymondham area.

“On Friday when it got to two weeks since he went missing, I thought ‘I cannot see this having a good outcome,’” said Miss Barber.

“But this morning I got a phone call from someone saying they had found him safe and well, and they just brought him home.

“He got home at about 11.30am and he’s really well. He’s currently running round the garden with all the other dogs, who are going absolutely nuts to see him.

Charlotte Barber was diagnosed with having a brain tumour when she was just eight years old. Picture: Barber familyCharlotte Barber was diagnosed with having a brain tumour when she was just eight years old. Picture: Barber family

“He is looking slightly underweight but we probably feed him too much anyway!”

The search for Chutney had amassed significant traction on social media, with hundreds of users sharing posts appealing for information regarding his whereabouts.

Posts were shared all over the country and many people responded images of similar dogs, but Chutney could still not be found - until Monday’s astounding breakthrough.

“We feel like we can finally breathe again now - the whole family is so pleased,” added Miss Barber.

Elizabeth Barber and Mitchel Britten, whose Jack Russell, Chutney, has finally been found after going missing from their farm in Wymondham. Picture: Barber familyElizabeth Barber and Mitchel Britten, whose Jack Russell, Chutney, has finally been found after going missing from their farm in Wymondham. Picture: Barber family

“It just goes to show the power of social media and the press when it comes to doing good and making something positive happen, so we want to thank everyone for their support.

“We think Charlotte helped bring Chutney home. From now on, we are not going to let him out of our sight.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Beavers return to Norfolk centuries after being hunted to extinction

A beaver is captured on a night-vision camera at Wild Ken Hill Picture: AW PR

What caused trail of flashing lights spotted over Norfolk?

Elon Musk's SpaceX satellites, also known as Starlink, captured in the Norfolk skies overnight on Sunday. Picture: Harry Groom

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was last seen at 3am this morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Most Read

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Beavers return to Norfolk centuries after being hunted to extinction

A beaver is captured on a night-vision camera at Wild Ken Hill Picture: AW PR

What caused trail of flashing lights spotted over Norfolk?

Elon Musk's SpaceX satellites, also known as Starlink, captured in the Norfolk skies overnight on Sunday. Picture: Harry Groom

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was last seen at 3am this morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Vandals scratched car while it was parked

Police are appealing for information after a car was damaged in Thetford in the early hours of Tuesday April 14. Photo: Norfolk Police

11 new Norfolk coronavirus deaths confirmed

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Jobs saved at cycle store earmarked for closure but now taken over by new firm

Cycle Republic is being saved from closure in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Can I drive for exercise? Police chief addresses key question

Norfolk's chief constable Simon Bailey said people should not drive to the coast to exercise during the coronavirus lockdown. Images: Louise O'Shea/Steve Adams
Drive 24