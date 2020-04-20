Family delighted as beloved Jack Russell is finally found

Chutney the Jack Russell, who went missing from Cavick House Farm, Wymondham, has finally been found. Picture: Elizabeth Barber Archant

A family is elated after their beloved dog - presumed stolen and missing for more than two weeks - was finally found and brought home.

Chutney the Jack Russell, who was companion to Charlotte Barber in her final days, has finally been found and returned home to Wymondham. Picture: Barber family Chutney the Jack Russell, who was companion to Charlotte Barber in her final days, has finally been found and returned home to Wymondham. Picture: Barber family

Chutney, a three-year-old Jack Russell, went missing from Cavick House Farm in Wymondham on Friday, April 3.

His owner, Elizabeth Barber, was lambing at the time, and only realised something was wrong when she later called Chutney’s name and he failed to respond.

Chutney has an extra special place in the family’s heart, having served as loving companion to Miss Barber’s sister, Charlotte, in her final days.

Charlotte died in May 2018 at the age of 37 following a near-lifelong battle with brain tumours. She was first diagnosed with having a brain tumour when she was just eight years old.

Chutney the Jack Russell, who went missing from Cavick House Farm, Wymondham, has finally been found. Picture: Barber family Chutney the Jack Russell, who went missing from Cavick House Farm, Wymondham, has finally been found. Picture: Barber family

The emotional connection to Charlotte made Chutney’s disappearance even more difficult but, out of the blue on Monday (April 20) morning, Miss Barber received a call to say he had been found in the Wymondham area.

“On Friday when it got to two weeks since he went missing, I thought ‘I cannot see this having a good outcome,’” said Miss Barber.

“But this morning I got a phone call from someone saying they had found him safe and well, and they just brought him home.

“He got home at about 11.30am and he’s really well. He’s currently running round the garden with all the other dogs, who are going absolutely nuts to see him.

Charlotte Barber was diagnosed with having a brain tumour when she was just eight years old. Picture: Barber family Charlotte Barber was diagnosed with having a brain tumour when she was just eight years old. Picture: Barber family

“He is looking slightly underweight but we probably feed him too much anyway!”

The search for Chutney had amassed significant traction on social media, with hundreds of users sharing posts appealing for information regarding his whereabouts.

Posts were shared all over the country and many people responded images of similar dogs, but Chutney could still not be found - until Monday’s astounding breakthrough.

“We feel like we can finally breathe again now - the whole family is so pleased,” added Miss Barber.

Elizabeth Barber and Mitchel Britten, whose Jack Russell, Chutney, has finally been found after going missing from their farm in Wymondham. Picture: Barber family Elizabeth Barber and Mitchel Britten, whose Jack Russell, Chutney, has finally been found after going missing from their farm in Wymondham. Picture: Barber family

“It just goes to show the power of social media and the press when it comes to doing good and making something positive happen, so we want to thank everyone for their support.

“We think Charlotte helped bring Chutney home. From now on, we are not going to let him out of our sight.”