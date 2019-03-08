Search

Advanced search

Concern for missing woman who is believed to be in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 08:04 16 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:04 16 November 2019

Daisy Abraham. PIC: Supplied by Norfolk Police.

Daisy Abraham. PIC: Supplied by Norfolk Police.

Archant

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 37-year-old woman who it is believed is in Norwich.

Daisy Abraham, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, was reported missing on Friday, November 1 but was seen on Sunday, November 3 at Norwich railway station.

Gloucestershire Police have appealed to anyone who might know where she is to get in touch with them.

You may also want to watch:

She is described as being a white woman of slim build, 5ft 8ins tall and with short brown hair.

It is not know exactly what Daisy is wearing but she usually wears baggy, layered clothes over trousers and boots.

Anyone who sees Daisy, or knows where she is, has been asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 08112019-22.

Most Read

These Norwich schools have been ranked among the country’s best

Pupils from Town Close School in Norwich, which has been shortlisted for a TES award. Picture: Town Close School

Plans for a new luxury hotel in historic building in centre of Norwich

The former Chamberlin's department store, above what is now Tesco Metro, Guildhall Hill. Pic: Archant

Primark confirms the opening date for new Norwich store

A date has now been confirmed by Primark for the opening of its new Norwich store, currently taking shape in Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Collapse of firm behind Café Britannia leaves more questions than answers

Davina Tanner at Café Britannia. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Iceland store to close after 30 years of trading

Iceland is set to close its King's Lynn store. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

The Killers announce 2020 Carrow Road gig

The Killers are coming to Carrow Road in Norwich for their 2020 UK tour. Picture Rob Loud.

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Extremist jailed after attempted murder of Norfolk prison officer

The scars on David Sutton's neck 14 months after the attack. Photo: David Sutton

These Norwich schools have been ranked among the country’s best

Pupils from Town Close School in Norwich, which has been shortlisted for a TES award. Picture: Town Close School

Concern for missing woman who is believed to be in Norwich

Daisy Abraham. PIC: Supplied by Norfolk Police.

Norwich City chief searching for “Rod or Elton type act” for third concert

Ben Kensell, Chief Operating Officer, wants to bring an act like Elton John or Rod Stewart to Carrow Road in 2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise/PA Images.

Unwanted cat ‘desperate’ for home in time for Christmas

Dizzy Madeira needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists