Concern for missing woman who is believed to be in Norwich

Daisy Abraham. PIC: Supplied by Norfolk Police. Archant

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 37-year-old woman who it is believed is in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Daisy Abraham, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, was reported missing on Friday, November 1 but was seen on Sunday, November 3 at Norwich railway station.

Gloucestershire Police have appealed to anyone who might know where she is to get in touch with them.

You may also want to watch:

She is described as being a white woman of slim build, 5ft 8ins tall and with short brown hair.

It is not know exactly what Daisy is wearing but she usually wears baggy, layered clothes over trousers and boots.

Anyone who sees Daisy, or knows where she is, has been asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 08112019-22.