Missing woman last seen at school found safe after public appeal

A Norfolk woman who had been missing after being last seen at a school has been found safe.

Michelle Goode, from Oxborough Drive, South Wootton, had been missing since Friday prompting a police appeal.

The 37-year-old had last been seen in the area of South Wootton Junior School at about 6pm on July 6 and police said they had grown concerned for the welfare as she was described as vulnerable.

After appealing to the public for help to trace her whereabouts, police confirmed on Sunday morning that she had been found safe and well.

They added: "Thank you for your help and assistance in this matter."