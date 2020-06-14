Missing six-year-old boy found ‘safe and well’ after search

A six-year-old boy has been found safe and well after being reported as missing from the South Quay area of Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Images Archant

A six-year-old boy, who went missing from a coastal town, has been found “safe and well.”

Police and the local community were involved in the search for the youngster, who was reported as missing in the South Quay area of Great Yarmouth on Sunday, June 14.

Praising the public’s response, posts on the Great Yarmouth Police Twitter and Facebook pages said: “A six-year-old child was reported missing in the South Quay area of Great Yarmouth.

“Police were out searching and he has thankfully been found safe and well.

“Thank you to all the members of public who assisted in searching with us.”