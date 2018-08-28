Police appeal for help in tracing missing 13-year-old Beatrice Sandu

Suffolk Police are looking for Beatrice Sandu, 13, from Lowestoft. Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 13-year-old girl.

Beatrice Sandu was last seen at 10.30pm on Friday night, December 21, at her home in Ship Road, Lowestoft, and was discovered to be missing at 7.30am on Saturday.

She is described as white, five feet tall, of slight build with very long black hair, brown eyes and a tanned complexion.

She has connections to the Diss area and it is possible that she may have travelled there.

Enquiries are on-going to locate Beatrice and anyone who has seen Beatrice, knows of her whereabouts or has seen a girl matching the description should contact Suffolk police on 101.