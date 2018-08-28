Missing man found safe and well
PUBLISHED: 12:36 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:36 08 February 2019
Archant
An 81-year-old man has been found safe and well after being missing for several days.
Police issued an appeal for help in tracing Anthony Muir, from Puckeridge in Hertfordshire, after he went missing from the town on Tuesday, February 5.
He was believed to be in Norfolk,
A Norfolk police spokesman said: “We have been advised by our colleagues in Hertfordshire that the missing person has been found safe and well in Ipswich.”
Comments have been disabled on this article.