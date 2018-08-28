Missing man could have come to Norwich

Missing man Carl Barrett. PIC: Facebook. Archant

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing man who might have travelled to Norwich.

Carl Barrett, 37, was last seen around 9.15am on Tuesday (February 5) in Langho, Lancashire.

It is now believed he may have travelled to Sheffield or Norwich. He also has links to Clitheroe.

He is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of medium build with short, dark hair, as well as a goatee-style beard and moustache.

Carl was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, cream jumper, black jacket and brown boots at the time of his disappearance.

Police are appealing for information and urging anyone who has seen him to contact police immediately.

Inspector James Black of Blackburn Police, said: “Carl has been missing for a number of days now and our concern is growing.”

Information to police on 101 quoting log 0693 of February 5.