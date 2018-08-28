Search

Police concerned for welfare of missing 14-year-old Lowestoft girl

PUBLISHED: 17:02 23 January 2019

Police are appealing for help to trace Gracie-May Gullen from Lowestoft. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Archant

Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing 14-year-old girl from Lowestoft.

Gracie-May Gullen was last seen in Norwich Road, Lowestoft at around 8pm on Tuesday, January 22.

She has not been seen since.

The youngster is described as white, of slim build with long brown hair, possibly worn in a pony tail.

Gracie-May was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: “Officers are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who may have seen Gracie-May or who has information as to her whereabouts are asked to call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 274 of January 22.”

