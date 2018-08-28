Police growing concerned for 81-year-old missing man in Norfolk

Hertfordshire man Anthony Muir, 81, could be in Norfolk. Picture: Herts police Archant

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of an 81-year-old man who is missing from home.

Anthony Muir, from Puckeridge in Hertfordshire, is believed to be in Norfolk.

He was last seen at his home address in the town at around 5pm on Tuesday, February 5.

He is described as being around 6ft tall and of slim build. He has brown hair and is clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a navy sweatshirt, navy T-shirt, navy fleece, black woollen gloves and brown suede shoes, as well as a silver digital watch.

Officers and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

If you have seen him since he was reported missing or have information about where he has been, call Hertfordshire Constabulary’s non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 844 of February 6. If you believe you are with him now or have seen him in the last few moments, call 999 immediately.