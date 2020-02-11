Search

Misplaced debit card used to fraudulently buy £800 worth of shopping

PUBLISHED: 08:59 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:23 11 February 2020

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak with in connection with fraud. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

An investigation has been launched after a misplaced debit card was fraudulently used to buy £800 worth of products.

The incident took place on Monday, January 6, in Castle Quarter, Norwich.

Following the incident police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak with.

Officers are keen to identify the man pictured in the CCTV images as he may be able to assist police with their enquiries.

Anyone who recognises the man should contact PC Cherrie Smith at Op Solve on 101 quoting crime reference 36/1524/20.

