£1m Mercedes vans thefts conspiracy: Jury considers verdicts in trial

A Norwich Crown Court jury is considering verdicts in trial of man accused of being in a conspiracy to steal Mercedes vans. Photo: Adrian Judd. copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A Norwich Crown Court jury is considering verdicts in the trial of a man accused of being part of a conspiracy to steal Mercedes vans.

Jurors went out late on Wednesday afternoon and will return on Thursday to continue its deliberations following a 13-day trial.

Miroslav Pesko, 41, from Middlesex, has denied conspiracy to steal between January 1, 2017 and September 6, 2019.

Duncan O’Donnell, prosecuting has told the jury how Mercedes Sprinter vans had been going missing in large numbers in East Anglia, with police suspecting it was the work of a “sophisticated criminal group” which made more than £1m.

The gang is said to have broken into the vans and stole the electronic ignition switch (EIS) which it is alleged they took to Pesko who is said to have reprogrammed the equipment so the vans could not be tracked.