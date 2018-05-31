Search

Mini tractor and two lawnmowers stolen

PUBLISHED: 17:07 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 26 March 2020

Two lawnmowers, worth £500 each have been stolen from a business in Dereham. Photo: James Bass.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Two lawnmowers, worth £500 each, have been stolen from a business in Dereham.

Burglars stole the lawnmowers from a property on Gressenhall Road on Monday, March 23 at 9.20pm.

They also attempted to steal a mini tractor, which was taken but later abandoned further down the road.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

If anyone witnessed what happened or has information please contact PC Richard Beesley at Dereham Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference 36/20947/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

