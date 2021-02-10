News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Mini dirt bike stolen during burglary

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 5:08 PM February 10, 2021   
A mini dirt bike was stolen from Wissett Way in Lowestoft.

A mini dirt bike was stolen from Wissett Way in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

A green and black mini dirt bike was stolen during a burglary in Lowestoft.

Police are seeking witnesses and are appealing for information after burglars forced entry to the garden of a home in the town.

The mini dirt bike KMXR 125 was stolen from an unlocked shed once burglars were inside the garden of the home in Wissett Way.

It happened at some point between 10pm and 11.15pm on Monday, January 11.

Anyone with any information, or if you saw anything suspicious, contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/1852/21, on 101 or email Dean.Brearley@suffolk.police.uk

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via the online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Lowestoft News

