News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Mini Cooper stolen from driveway in west Norfolk village

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:53 PM February 8, 2022
A Norfolk police officer is currently under investigation for allegedly sharing racist and misogynis

A red Mini was stolen from a driveway in a Norfolk village - Credit: PA

A car has been stolen from the driveway of a property in Mundford.

The theft of a red Mini Cooper occurred between 4.15am and 5.15am in Green Acre Close on Sunday, February 6.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

They are also keen to hear from those who may have CCTV, dashcam or ring doorbell footage of the location.

Anyone with information should contact PC Steve Howard at Thetford Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/9481/22.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk Police
Thetford News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Zak Nelson (right) was kicked and stamped on by Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters at Molineux yesterday.

'Fans climbed over fences to escape' - City supporters attacked after...

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Fanny Adams Catering kitchen takeover at the Ostrich in Castleacre, serving Sunday roasts

Norfolk Live News

Street food vendor taking over pub kitchen to serve 'banging' roast dinners

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
PROP - The Green, Martham

Property with three-bed home and chip shop on sale for £400k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A Ford Focus burst into flames on Sprowston Road in Norwich yesterday.

Video

Watch: Car bursts in to flames in busy city suburb

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon