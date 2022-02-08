Mini Cooper stolen from driveway in west Norfolk village

A red Mini was stolen from a driveway in a Norfolk village - Credit: PA

A car has been stolen from the driveway of a property in Mundford.

The theft of a red Mini Cooper occurred between 4.15am and 5.15am in Green Acre Close on Sunday, February 6.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

They are also keen to hear from those who may have CCTV, dashcam or ring doorbell footage of the location.

Anyone with information should contact PC Steve Howard at Thetford Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/9481/22.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

