Millwall fan accused of disorderly behaviour at Norwich City match is cleared

PUBLISHED: 14:02 27 March 2019

Neil Illingworth, who has been cleared of being drunk and disorderly at Norwich City's game againt Millwall in November 2018. Picture: Peter Walsh

Neil Illingworth, who has been cleared of being drunk and disorderly at Norwich City's game againt Millwall in November 2018. Picture: Peter Walsh

Archant

A Millwall fan accused of disorderly behaviour at Norwich City’s Carrow Road ground has walked free from court after the case against him was dropped.

Teemu Pukki scores Norwich's fourth goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road in November 2018. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdTeemu Pukki scores Norwich's fourth goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road in November 2018. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Canaries beat Millwall 4-3 in a thrilling game last November that saw injury time goals from Jordan Rhodes and Teemu Pukki, who netted a 97th minute winner.

Neil Illingworth, 48, had been due to go on trial at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (March 27) having denied a charge of being drunk and disorderly on November 10 but was told by Jan Brewer, prosecuting, that the crown would be offering “no evidence”.

Peter Candon, chair of the bench, offered his apologies to Mr Illingworth and said the “matter should have been determined a lot earlier.”

Speaking as he left court, Mr Illingworth, from London, said: “I just want to go home.”

