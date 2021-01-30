News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Teen arrested over Norwich stabbing to answer bail

Peter Walsh

Published: 9:44 AM January 30, 2021   
Police cars and vans at Chambers Road in Mile Cross

Norfolk Constabulary have sealed off part of Chambers Road in Mile Cross, Norwich, while an investigation takes place. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

A teenager arrested in connection with a stabbing in Norwich is due to answer bail next month.

Police were called just after 9pm on Saturday, January 9 to a house in Chambers Road in the Mile Cross area following reports a man had been stabbed.

The incident saw a lengthy cordon put in place in the area while the police investigated, with neighbours seeing officers searching through nearby bushes with torches.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital, following the incident..

Police said an 18-year-old man had been arrested in the Norwich area in connection with the incident and had since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The spokesman said he had been released on bail until February 8.

Police previously said it was believed to be an "isolated incident, with no threat to the wider community".

