Nuisance couple’s dogs barked 750 times in 55 minutes

Weston Road, Norwich, where Irene and Michael Gant's dogs were recorded barking 750 times in 55 minutes .

Dogs belonging to a Norwich couple were recorded barking 750 times in 55 minutes on one evening, a court has heard.

Recordings of some of the barking were played in Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday as Irene Gant, 74, and husband Michael, 77, were found guilty of failing to comply with an abatement notice.

The notice had ordered the couple, from Weston Road, Norwich, to put a stop to the barking, which was causing “nuisance” to nearby residents.

They were due to stand trial charged with contravening the abatement notice on June 28, 29 and 30 last year.

Mr Gant submitted a letter stating he was self-isolating after experiencing coronavirus symptoms and so would not be in court for the trial, while Mrs Gant did not appear.

The case proceeded in their absence.

Victoria Jempson, prosecuting for Norwich City Council, said recording equipment had been placed by environmental officers at a neighbouring property on Weston Road.

She played a selection of recordings of dogs barking taken from the equipment.

Richard Divey, one of two environmental public protection officers asked to give evidence, said around 750 barks were recorded coming from the defendants’ home between 8.45pm and 9.40pm on June 29 2019.

Miss Jempson told magistrates if they were satisfied the abatement notice had been breached or that they had failed to comply then they should find both defendants guilty.

Linda Lambert, chair of the bench of magistrates, said the Gants had failed to comply with the abatement notice and were therefore guilty.

Sentencing was adjourned until October 19 at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court for the defendants to attend and for consideration of a criminal behaviour order (CBO).

After the case a city council spokesman said: “This has been a long and complicated case, but we are now where we need to be. Having worked with those involved and seen the distress this situation has caused, we implore neighbours to be mindful of each other.

“If people are experiencing noise issues in their home they haven’t been able to resolve, they can visit www.norwich.gov.uk for further instructions and advice on downloading our NoiseApp to record disturbances.”