Blown out tyre causes delays on A11

PUBLISHED: 13:58 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:31 19 November 2018

Police attended the scene of a blown out tyre on the A11 between Barton Mills and Elvedenl. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Motorists driving by the scene of a vehicle with a blown out tyre on a busy road have been urged to take care.

Officers from Mildenhall Police Tweeted at about 1.15pm on Monday, November 19 to say they were attending the incident on the southbound A11 between Elveden and Barton Mills, one of the major routes linking Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

They also Tweeted a photograph from the scene which appears to show a caravan being helped by two police vehicles, with officers telling motorists: “Please take care when driving by.”

The section of the A11 between Elveden and Barton Mills was the final bit of the major route to be dualled and was opened in 2014.

It has been credited with helping to reduce traffic delays and make parts of Norfolk and Suffolk much more accessible to tourists and businesses alike.

■ Have you spotted any traffic problems on the roads? Tell us by emailing newsroom@archant.co.uk

