Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Farmers on ‘high alert’ following string of equipment thefts

07 January, 2019 - 15:18
A caravan was taken from Mileham on Thursday, January 3, but was later found and recovered by police in Necton. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

A caravan was taken from Mileham on Thursday, January 3, but was later found and recovered by police in Necton. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Archant

A group of farmers are on “high alert” after items estimated to be worth hundreds of pounds were stolen during a weekend crime wave in mid-Norfolk.

Kathryn Cross, who reported having energisers and batteries taken from her familys farm said the rural community would be on high alert. Picture: Ian BurtKathryn Cross, who reported having energisers and batteries taken from her familys farm said the rural community would be on high alert. Picture: Ian Burt

A number of smallholders took to social media after electric fences, batteries, and metal gates were taken from their farms.

A caravan was also stolen but later recovered when it was discovered abandoned eight miles away.

Kathryn Cross, who lives near Wymondham, reported having energisers and batteries taken from her family’s farm and said the rural community would be on “high alert”.

“You put these items out of sight, off the road, so it’s not something they can just pick up,” she said.

“Those people stealing them are having to go right off the road to find the equipment and are completely trespassing.

“You try to protect your property as best you can but this behaviour puts livestock and people at risk if animals can escape onto the road.”

The first incident was reported to have happened sometime between 9am on Saturday, January 5, and 8am on Sunday, January 6, and saw an electric fence, battery and three metal gates stolen from a farm in Cavick Road in Wymondham.

During the same two days, between 6pm and 2pm, another electric fence and battery was stolen from an address in Barford Road in Colton.

Then on Sunday, January 6, officers from Norfolk police were called following reports of a theft at around 10.45am at a farm on Hall Moor Road in Hingham. Electric fencing and batteries were stolen.

A caravan was also taken on Thursday, January 3, from Mileham but was later found and recovered by police in Necton.

It is believed that similar items were also stolen from the Hardingham and Costo area, and animal feed taken from Lenwade.

When Norfolk Constabulary released its Norfolk Rural Policing Strategy Annual Report in November last year, it pledged to tackle rural crime by putting it “firmly in the spotlight”.

The report was released by Norfolk Police and the Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner in conjunction with National Rural Crime Day of Action.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents should contact Norfolk police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts are likely to be issued in parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man injured following attack by youths outside park

A man was attacked outside the recreation ground in Rectory Road in Coltishall. Picture Google.

Motorists deal with delays near Great Yarmouth after morning crash

A crash has closed the A143 at Bradwell. Picture Google.

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.

Most Read

‘I need financial support’ – Lambert believes he can rebuild Ipswich Town with backing

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three restaurants to shut their doors in just one town

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

#includeImage($article, 225)

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Time to go Marcus... but you already knew that

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fuller Flavour: Rock bottom? Not necessarily, there’s still a hell of a long way for us to fall

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Man pulled from burning boat wreckage following explosion

The explosion happened moments after the vessel’s engine was started at the Griffin Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Police consider prosecution over death of motocyclist on A148

Floral tributes left at the scene of a crash on the A148 where Nathan Robinson was killed. Photo: Adam Lazzari

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts are likely to be issued in parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists