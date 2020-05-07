Search

Advanced search

‘We will be struggling’: heritage railway’s £10,000 repair bill after vandal attack

PUBLISHED: 10:26 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:26 07 May 2020

A number of railway carriage windows were smashed and a seasonal display was damaged, resulting in extensive, high value damages. Picture: Mid-Norfolk Railway

A number of railway carriage windows were smashed and a seasonal display was damaged, resulting in extensive, high value damages. Picture: Mid-Norfolk Railway

Archant

The boss of a heritage railway has revealed the financial and emotional cost of a “mindless” attack by vandals.

Mid-Norfolk Railway general manager George Saville Picture: Ian BurtMid-Norfolk Railway general manager George Saville Picture: Ian Burt

The criminals caused more than £10,000 worth of damage when they smashed carriage windows on five trains at Mid-Norfolk Railway, which is in the midst of a coronavirus financial crisis.

One of the trains damaged by the vandals was the restored and painted brake coach which the railway has spent nearly £45,000 restoring.

George Saville, general manager of Mid Norfolk Railway, said: “We are already struggling and then something like this happens. I received a call from one of our engineers telling me what had happened, I could not believe it.”

The railway, now in its 25th year, runs between Dereham and Wymondham Abbey and is owned and operated by the charity’s preservation trust.

A number of railway carriage windows were smashed and a seasonal display was damaged, resulting in extensive, high value damages. Picture: Mid-Norfolk RailwayA number of railway carriage windows were smashed and a seasonal display was damaged, resulting in extensive, high value damages. Picture: Mid-Norfolk Railway

“We have some CCTV in this region”, Mr Saville said. “But they managed to avoid all of the cameras. Now we are installing even more CCTV in the blind spots, which is more of an expense that we have to pay.

“The damage means that some of our people will be having to go in to check the carriages, people that we are trying to keep safe from the virus.”

The railway staff are currently trying to raise £75,000 in an emergency appeal to help them get through the financial struggles they face due to the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Saville said: “We have no money coming in right now. All of our money comes from people taking a ride on our trains.

A number of railway carriage windows were smashed and a seasonal display was damaged, resulting in extensive, high value damages. Picture: Mid-Norfolk RailwayA number of railway carriage windows were smashed and a seasonal display was damaged, resulting in extensive, high value damages. Picture: Mid-Norfolk Railway

“We will be struggling over the next few months because of this mindless attack.”

You may also want to watch:

Vandals entered the grounds, on Station Road in Dereham, sometime between Friday, May 1, at 5pm and Monday, May 4 at 8.30am.

A number of railway carriage windows were smashed and a seasonal display was damaged, resulting in £10,000-worth of damage.

A number of railway carriage windows were smashed and a seasonal display was damaged, resulting in extensive, high value damages. Picture: Mid-Norfolk RailwayA number of railway carriage windows were smashed and a seasonal display was damaged, resulting in extensive, high value damages. Picture: Mid-Norfolk Railway

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, or holds CCTV footage from the area at the time.

Anyone with information should contact PC Sophie Webster at Dereham Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/29074/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

A number of railway carriage windows were smashed and a seasonal display was damaged, resulting in extensive, high value damages. Picture: Mid-Norfolk RailwayA number of railway carriage windows were smashed and a seasonal display was damaged, resulting in extensive, high value damages. Picture: Mid-Norfolk Railway

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘I did pay more than I intended’: The buyer who paid £42,000 for a £2,000 piece of land

Matthew Hall, who bought land in East Harling at auction. Pic: submitted

Going, going, nearly gone: The demolition of seafront leisure centre in pictures

Machinery at work demolishing the Marina Centre at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance lands in centre of market town following incident

East Anglian Air Ambulance Anglia One in the centre of Reepham. Picture: Submitted

Body of woman found in park

A woman's body has been found in Southtown Common in Gorleston on May 6. Picture: Google Maps.

‘It’s emotionally hard’: Garden centre boss on surviving lockdown

Sam Lowe, manager of Garden Centre Overstrand. The company is still operating a delivery service during lockdown. Picture: Garden Centre Overstrand

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Body of woman found in park

A woman's body has been found in Southtown Common in Gorleston on May 6. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I did pay more than I intended’: The buyer who paid £42,000 for a £2,000 piece of land

Matthew Hall, who bought land in East Harling at auction. Pic: submitted

City chief ‘disappointed’ to part ways with Aviva but thankful for partnership of 12 years

Norwich City's majority shareholder Delia Smith, pictured in 2012 announcing a new sponsorship deal with Avivia alongside players, from left, Anthony Pilkington, Steve Morison, Grant Holt and Elliott Bennett Photo: Steve Adams/Archant

‘It’s emotionally hard’: Garden centre boss on surviving lockdown

Sam Lowe, manager of Garden Centre Overstrand. The company is still operating a delivery service during lockdown. Picture: Garden Centre Overstrand

Fashion chain Superdry ‘exploring financial options’ after sales nose-dive in lockdown

The Superdry store in Norwich. Pic: Superdry/Joshua Dyball

Last supermoon of 2020 to light up Norfolk skies

The May full moon will rise tonight. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24