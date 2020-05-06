Vandals do ‘high-value’ damage to heritage railway carriages

A number of railway carriage windows were smashed and a seasonal display was damaged, resulting in extensive, high value damages. Picture: Mid-Norfolk Railway Archant

A number of carriage windows have been smashed after vandals targeted one of Norfolk’s heritage railways, which is in the midst of a coronavirus financial crisis.

Vandals entered the Mid-Norfolk Railway grounds, on Station Road in Dereham, sometime between Friday, May 1, at 5pm and Monday, May 4 at 8.30am.

A spokesperson from the heritage railway said: “The Mid Norfolk Railway is extremely sad that over the weekend of May 1-4, we have suffered an extensive vandalism attack at Dereham.

“Extensive damage has been done to a number of vehicles, including our recently restored and painted brake coach which the railway has spent nearly £45K restoring and our Blue DMU.

“Everyone at the railway is shocked and devastated by this, it couldn’t have come at a worse time when the current crisis means the railway has no revenue income from visitors.”

The railway staff are currently trying to raise £75,000 in an emergency appeal to help them get through the financial struggles they face due to the coronavirus crisis.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, or holds CCTV footage from the area at the time.

Anyone with information should contact PC Sophie Webster at Dereham Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/29074/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.