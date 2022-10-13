News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

‘We’ve served 20 year sentence’ - Michelle Bettles parents hope for justice

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 7:15 AM October 13, 2022
John Bettles father of Michelle, pictured aged 18 (inset)

John Bettles father of Michelle, pictured aged 18 (inset) - Credit: BBC

The parents of Michelle Bettles have expressed their hope the latest DNA breakthrough will finally catch her killer. 

John Bettles and Denise Taylor said someone being brought to justice would finally bring closure to the family, including her three now grown up children.

Speaking to BBC Crimewatch Live as part of a fresh nationwide appeal for information, Mr Bettles said: “I imagine sitting with Denise and saying it is all over. Then we can just go on living a normal life.

Michelle Bettles mother Denise Taylor

Michelle Bettles mother Denise Taylor - Credit: BBC

“We have not lived for 20 years. It never leaves you. We’ve served a sentence that somebody else should have been serving.”

The couple, who live in Leicestershire, said their daughter had been cruelly and abruptly taken, robbing her of a future in which she had hoped to go to university and of her children ever getting to know her.

Michelle Bettles grave

Her parents regularly return to Norfolk to visit her grave - Credit: BBC

“There isn’t a day that goes by that we don’t think about Michelle. She was Denise’s daughter and my daughter and I want her to be remembered that way,” he added.

“We come down on her birthday and on the anniversary of her death. We have to pass Podmore Lane where Michelle was found. I always know when we get nearby like a magnet that guides me to her.”
 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Take a look around the Norfolk Feather Company. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Factory staff in tears as company which supplied Harrods closes down

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon
Junkyard Market is a bustling new open air, forward-thinking street food market outside St Mary's Wo

Neighbours try to shut down city's Junkyard Market

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
An image of the former Roman Town at Caistor St Edmund

Body cameras for staff at Norfolk Roman town after 'huge rise' in crime

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
A motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash in Hethel, near Wymondham

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Air ambulance called after biker seriously injured in crossroads crash

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon