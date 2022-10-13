How new technology has closed the net in hunt for Michelle Bettles killer

The identification of a full DNA profile of man who had close contact with Michelle Bettles before her murder comes as police use new forensic techniques to being her killer to justice.

The profile identified has come through a pioneering methodology which analyses 17 different areas of DNA.

Known as 'DNA 17', it is a more sensitive test than predecessor methods, which means it is possible to produce a profile from smaller, poorer quality and older samples.

This offers police the prospect of helping solve crimes, particularly 'cold cases', previously thought to be impossible to crack.

Andy Guy, a major crime review manager for Norfolk police, said: “The latest DNA can sequence what colour eyes you have, what colour hair, that is the latest advances we are talking about.

“What we are trying to do is take advantage of those new scientific techniques.

“We know that Michelle met several men during the last two days of her life and those men have never come forward.

“Her body, her clothing and her jewellery were subjected to DNA forensic analysis and there were several samples that identified profiles of individuals.

“Whoever had contact with her, whoever is responsible for her death, would have left a forensic trace.

“For us it is unravelling what her legitimate contacts were and what the contacts were of the person that murdered her.”

The post mortem and scientific analysis of Michelle suggested that she had been dead for 24 hours before she was found.

She could had been stored somewhere dry, perhaps the boot of a car or another building, before she was brought here after she had been murdered.

When she was discovered, items were missing including a distinctive black leather coat that she was known for wearing, a jumper with a fleeced collar, her underwear and some items from her handbag.

