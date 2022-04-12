Police receive new leads 20 years after murder of Norwich woman

New information has been provided as a 20th anniversary appeal over the murder of Michelle Bettles, from Norwich, in 2002. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police have received a number of calls following a public appeal for information on the 20th anniversary of the murder of Michelle Bettles.

The 22-year-old was last seen on CCTV footage walking along St Benedict’s Street in Norwich at 8.20pm on March 28, 2002.

Her body was found by a dog walker in Scarning, near Dereham, three days later on Easter Sunday. She had been strangled.

John Bettles and police major crime review manager Andy Guy speaking on the 20th anniversary of the murder of Michelle Bettles. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Her parents, John Bettles and Denise Taylor, made a renewed appeal on the 20th anniversary of her death for information to bring her killer to justice and finally bring closure to the family, including her now grown up children.

Major crime review manager Andy Guy said: “We are pleased with the response to our public appeal, and we have received eight calls so far.

“We are encouraged by those people who have contacted us with information and would like to thank members of the public who have come forward already.

Police major crime review manager Andy Guy. - Credit: Danielle Booden

“We will be following up on any names suggested as friends or possible contacts of Michelle, to build up a more detailed picture of her life and the events leading up to her death.”

Michelle, who operated as a sex worker, was last seen in the red-light district of Norwich.

Unusually she had not kept an appointment with a regular client whom she had arranged to meet close to her home address in the Dereham Road area. The CCTV footage suggested she never intended to keep the appointment.

CCTV shot of Michelle Bettles before she went missing - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

As part of the new review, detectives are hoping advances in forensic technology will allow them to obtain fresh DNA profiles from laboratory work being undertaken over the coming months.

They are also looking into a potential sighting in the City Road area, walking towards Queens Road just after 10.30pm.

Mr Guy added: “We are still interested in hearing from anyone who may have been in contact with Michelle in the days leading up to her death or anyone who may have any information that might assist the investigation.

“We hope that someone out there knows the truth or can help us bring her killer to justice.”

• Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Major Crime Review Team on 01953 423819 or email unsolvedcasereviews@norfolk.police.uk.

• Alternatively, access the public portal at mipp.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.