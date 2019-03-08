Michelin tyres, console and cash stolen in west Norfolk burglary

Police are appealing for information after a burglary at Ten Mile Bank

Tyres, a games console, cash and keys were stolen in a burglary in west Norfolk.

Police say it happened at Ten Mile Bank, near Downham Market, over the weekend.

A thief or thieves forced entry to an address on Station Road between 7.30am and 5.30pm on Saturday, March 9.

They stole three Michelin tyres, a set of keys, a games console and a quantity of cash.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area around the time stated.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Nichola Lane at King’s Lynn CID on 101 quoting reference 36/16202/19.