Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Brothers in court accused of Norwich and Attleborough armed robberies

PUBLISHED: 14:06 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 15 January 2019

The road sign for Theobald Road, where an aggravated robbery allegedly took place at a residential property. Picture Archant.

The road sign for Theobald Road, where an aggravated robbery allegedly took place at a residential property. Picture Archant.

Archant

Two brothers have appeared in court accused of armed robberies in Norwich and Attleborough over recent weeks.

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Michael and Shaun Roode are accused of carrying out an armed robbery at the Royal Garden Chinese restaurant in Attleborough on January 3, using an imitation gun.

They are also charged with two offences of armed robbery related to a raid at a home on Theobald Road on Wednesday last week using a fake gun and a hammer, in which a handbag and wallet were stolen.

Michael, 39, of Motum Road, is charged alone with the attempted armed robbery of the Kwik Save store on Larkman Lane on the same day, along with possession of an imitation firearm and an offensive weapon.

No pleas were entered at a brief hearing at Norwich Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Gavin Cowe, appearing for both Roode brothers, confirmed the prosecution had not served any evidence.

“I haven’t been provided any evidence so I cannot properly advise them on the state of the evidence against them,” he said.

Shaun, 35, of Jex Road, admitted possession of cannabis which had been found “under the sofa” he was sleeping on at a relative’s address when police searched the property.

He was fined £60 with a £30 surcharge.

No application was made for bail and both brothers were remanded into custody.

They will appear at Norwich Crown Court on February 12 to answer all charges relating to the alleged armed robberies.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Strictly stars bringing Here Come The Boys tour to Norwich

Aljaž ŠKorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez are bringing Here Come the Boys to Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

Police block bid by ‘flashpoint’ city pub to open before East Anglian Derby

The Fat Cat and Canary has been told it can not open early on Derby Day. Pictured, bar manager Justin Mckee and landlord Christian Hodgkinson. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

More high street gloom as M&S announce closures

Marks & Spencer is close stores across the UK Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Antiques store removes target featuring terrorist after visitor left ‘disgusted’

One of the targets that had been on display at Looses Emporium. Photo: Luke Powell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists