Former Norwich City youth coach to appear in court over sexual abuse charges

PUBLISHED: 08:13 08 January 2019 | UPDATED: 08:13 08 January 2019

Former youth football coach and scout Michael

Former youth football coach and scout Michael "Kit" Carson at Cambridge Magistrates' Court. PIC: Joe Giddens/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

A former youth coach at Norwich City is due to stand trial today accused of the historical sexual abuse of boys aged under 16.

Michael “Kit” Carson, 75, has denied 12 counts of indecent assault and one of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

He was bailed following an earlier hearing at Cambridge Crown Court, and is due to appear at Peterborough Crown Court today for trial.

Carson, of St Bartholomew’s Court, Riverside, Cambridge, has also worked at Peterborough United and Cambridge United.

Cambridgeshire Police said the allegations involved 11 victims, all boys under the age of 16, between 1978 and 2009.

