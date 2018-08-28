Man grew cannabis plants to help with ‘pain control’, court hears

A man grew cannabis plants to help with “pain control” following problems with his back, a court has heard.

Police attended Michael Hunt’s address at Foregate Close, Taverham to carry out a search of the 34-year-old’s property.

Officers forced entry as there was no-one home and found a tent in an upstairs airing cupboard.

There was nothing in the tent but police found a padlocked door which they used bolt croppers to get into.

Norwich Magistrates’ Court heard there were six cannabis plants in the cupboard together with lighting, heat lamps and other paraphernalia.

Hunt arrived back at the property while police were there and was arrested on suspicion of the production of the drugs.

When interviewed Hunt said he “grew the plants for medical reasons”.

He said he had a problem with the discs in his back and “smoked the cannabis for pain control”.

He told officers the plants were not grown for financial gain and purely for personal use.

He said the tent was from a previous attempt to grow cannabis.

Hunt appeared before magistrates on Friday (February 1) and admitted producing a controlled drug of class B.

Simon Nicholls, representing Hunt, said he grew the cannabis for his own personal use because of the problems with his back.

He added: “He can’t be a drug dealer because he hasn’t got a mobile phone.”

Hunt was fined £110, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

The court also ordered forfeiture and destruction of the cannabis plants and other paraphernalia.