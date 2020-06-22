Search

Husband appears in court charged with murder of mother-of-three

PUBLISHED: 12:18 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 22 June 2020

Family pays tribute following the death of Gemma Lynne Marjoram, pictured, in Thorpe St Andrew Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A husband has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife who was found stabbed to death at a derelict former Victorian mental health hospital.

Police were called to the site in Thorpe St Andrew near Norwich at around 12.45pm on Friday following reports that a woman, later identified as mother-of-three Gemma Cowey, had been found with serious injuries.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended the site off Yarmouth Road but despite treatment the 38-year-old died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination recorded that she died of stab wounds, Norfolk Police said.

Michael Cowey, 48, has appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court charged with her murder.

He was also charged with having a black-handled kitchen knife and a grey-handled kitchen knife in a public place, in Northside in Thorpe St Andrew.

The defendant, of Dragoon Close in Thorpe St Andrew, appeared by video-link from Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

He spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth and was not asked to enter pleas to the three charges during Monday’s five-minute hearing.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday.

The family of Ms Cowey, from Norwich and also known as Gemma Marjoram, said in a statement released through Norfolk Police: “Our beautiful girl, Gemma Lynne Marjoram, was cruelly taken from our lives on Friday June 19.

“Gemma, a devoted Mummy to three children, Kacie, Callum and Abigail.

“Loving big sister to Joanne and Kimberley. We are beyond heartbroken. We have no more words.”

