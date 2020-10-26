Search

Advanced search

Man admits having dog which hurt police officer and controlling behaviour towards parents

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 26 October 2020

Police Officer was injured by dog dangerously out of control. Picture: Ian Burt

Police Officer was injured by dog dangerously out of control. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant © 2012

A man has admitted controlling and coercive behaviour towards his parents and having a dangerously out of control Staffordshire terrier which injured a police officer.

Michael Constable, 30, admitted being the owner of the dog Baloo, which was dangerously out of control in St John’s Way, Feltwell, near Thetford.

The charge states that Baloo while out of control injured PC Paul Gretton on September 27, this year.

Constable, of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, and also admitted controlling and coercive behaviour towards his parents between September 1, 2020, and September 28, 2020, and damaging a television on September 25, 2020.

He also admitted assault by beating his father on September 26, 2020, and September 27.

His barrister, Hugh Vass, said it was a “rather sad” case as it involved Constable’s parents.

“There will be a restraining order not to contact his parents,” Mr Vass said.

He said that Constable had been living with his parents at the time of the offences but said that he would now have to find alternative accommodation.

“He clearly cannot go back to his parents,” he said.

He said that there were mental health issues and that Constable was a man with no previous convictions.

Mr Vass said Constable had been given help in the past and asked for any report to also look at any mental health issues he has.

Ian James appeared for the prosecution at the hearing.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case until December 10 for sentence and remanded Constable into custody.

He ordered pre-sentence reports and said the reports should also look at any mental health concerns.

However he warned Constable that the sentencing judge would look at all options including custody.

He remanded Constable into custody.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

These are the Norfolk neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest Covid-19 infection rates

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

New B&M store to open in Norwich

B&M are opening a new store in Norwich like the one pictured at the Riverside Retail Park Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Town clerk suspended following ‘number of allegations’

Attleborough town clerk Gina Lopes has been suspended from her role. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Timm Klose tests positive for coronavirus

Norwich City defender Timm Klose has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paedophile moved into house with woman and two children

Craig Durrant, who has been jailed for one year and three months Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary