Man admits having dog which hurt police officer and controlling behaviour towards parents

A man has admitted controlling and coercive behaviour towards his parents and having a dangerously out of control Staffordshire terrier which injured a police officer.

Michael Constable, 30, admitted being the owner of the dog Baloo, which was dangerously out of control in St John’s Way, Feltwell, near Thetford.

The charge states that Baloo while out of control injured PC Paul Gretton on September 27, this year.

Constable, of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, and also admitted controlling and coercive behaviour towards his parents between September 1, 2020, and September 28, 2020, and damaging a television on September 25, 2020.

He also admitted assault by beating his father on September 26, 2020, and September 27.

His barrister, Hugh Vass, said it was a “rather sad” case as it involved Constable’s parents.

“There will be a restraining order not to contact his parents,” Mr Vass said.

He said that Constable had been living with his parents at the time of the offences but said that he would now have to find alternative accommodation.

“He clearly cannot go back to his parents,” he said.

He said that there were mental health issues and that Constable was a man with no previous convictions.

Mr Vass said Constable had been given help in the past and asked for any report to also look at any mental health issues he has.

Ian James appeared for the prosecution at the hearing.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case until December 10 for sentence and remanded Constable into custody.

He ordered pre-sentence reports and said the reports should also look at any mental health concerns.

However he warned Constable that the sentencing judge would look at all options including custody.

He remanded Constable into custody.