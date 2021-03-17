Classic MG Midget car stolen from garage

Published: 10:53 AM March 17, 2021 Updated: 11:23 AM March 17, 2021

A blue MG Midget has been stolen from a garage in Stradsett, near King's Lynn - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A classic car has been stolen from a garage in west Norfolk.

The vehicle, a blue MG Midget, is believed to have been taken from an open garage in Stradsett, near Downham Market, at some point between 5.10am and 6pm on Saturday, March 14.

It was stolen without a battery or keys, so it is believed the car was taken away on the back of another vehicle.

The MG's registration plate number is TNO 318K.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the car, as well as those with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area during the times stated.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact PC Daniel Brock at Downham Market police station by calling 101, quoting crime number 36/16498/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.