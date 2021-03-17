Classic MG Midget car stolen from garage
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
A classic car has been stolen from a garage in west Norfolk.
The vehicle, a blue MG Midget, is believed to have been taken from an open garage in Stradsett, near Downham Market, at some point between 5.10am and 6pm on Saturday, March 14.
It was stolen without a battery or keys, so it is believed the car was taken away on the back of another vehicle.
The MG's registration plate number is TNO 318K.
Police are now appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the car, as well as those with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area during the times stated.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact PC Daniel Brock at Downham Market police station by calling 101, quoting crime number 36/16498/21.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Most Read
- 1 Derelict seaside hotel to finally face wrecking ball
- 2 Escape to the sun? Norwich Airport plans reopening with new flights
- 3 One year of Covid: The areas with the most and fewest deaths
- 4 Anger as developer removes 'little forest' of trees
- 5 Armed police called to Norwich house
- 6 New manager at Pensthorpe reveals date for reopening
- 7 Police find faults after pulling over 26m vehicle on A47
- 8 Woman 'unsettled' by doorbell footage of man staring into her home
- 9 Norfolk's would-be police boss slammed for 'sexist and racist' comments
- 10 Zaks brings back mobile burger van - introducing 'Lil Blue'