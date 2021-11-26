News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Significant damage to church after metal stolen from roof

Robbie Nichols

Published: 7:23 PM November 26, 2021
St Mary's Church

Police are appealing for information after sheets of metal were stolen from a church roof in Long Stratton. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A church in Long Stratton has suffered significant damage after metal was stolen from its roof.

Police are appealing for information after sheets of zinc were stolen from a side extension of St Mary's Church in Ipswich Road, Long Stratton

The theft happened sometime between Wednesday, November 10 and Wednesday, November 24.

PC James Butler, of the Diss, Long Stratton and Harleston Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “The cost of repairing the damage will be considerable, as well as causing disruption to all those who use this much-loved community asset.

“We would appeal to anybody who has information regarding the theft or who may have seen any suspicious activity to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Butler on 101 quoting crime 36/87784/21.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Long Stratton News

