Significant damage to church after metal stolen from roof
- Credit: Norfolk Police
A church in Long Stratton has suffered significant damage after metal was stolen from its roof.
Police are appealing for information after sheets of zinc were stolen from a side extension of St Mary's Church in Ipswich Road, Long Stratton
The theft happened sometime between Wednesday, November 10 and Wednesday, November 24.
PC James Butler, of the Diss, Long Stratton and Harleston Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “The cost of repairing the damage will be considerable, as well as causing disruption to all those who use this much-loved community asset.
“We would appeal to anybody who has information regarding the theft or who may have seen any suspicious activity to contact police.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Butler on 101 quoting crime 36/87784/21.
Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Most Read
- 1 Row erupts after dozens of trees aligning footpath chopped down
- 2 Winter Wonderland coming to park with ice slide, donkeys and reindeer
- 3 Teenage girls in hospital after unprovoked mob attack
- 4 Hermes courier and his wife could be jailed over ‘stolen parcels’
- 5 Panoramic views for every customer after award-winning restaurant's refurb
- 6 Critics hope to deal significant blow to controversial NDR Western Link
- 7 Norfolk boxer fined for exercising in Chapelfield Gardens during lockdown
- 8 Club announces closure after struggling with Wetherspoon competition
- 9 Valley of the Dinosaurs opening in Norfolk as part of £300,000 investment
- 10 Could Wendy's be opening in Norfolk next year?