News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Two hurt as metal pole flies off lorry into car windscreen

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 1:24 PM July 21, 2021   
Gorgate Road in Hoe, near Dereham

Gorgate Road in Hoe, near Dereham - Credit: Google

Two people were injured when a metal pole flew off the back of a truck and smashed into a car windscreen.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision on the edge of Hoe, near Dereham, on Saturday July 17.

Shortly before 11.15am on Gorgate Road, a metal pole came off the back of a flatbed van while it was travelling. The pole hit the windscreen of a Vauxhall Mokka.

The driver and passenger in the Vauxhall suffered minor injuries. 

Officers are keen to trace the driver of the van, who failed to stop at the scene. Police said the driver may not have been aware that the incident took place.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information to come forward should contact PC Dave Allen in the Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting incident 181 of 17 July 2021.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

  1. 1 Old disused ice rink closed down for decade for sale
  2. 2 7 places to avoid the crowds in Norfolk this summer
  3. 3 Festival cancelled over 'pingdemic' threat to staff
  1. 4 7 of the prettiest villages to visit in Norfolk
  2. 5 Roof cut off taxi to release people after A140 crash with lorry
  3. 6 'Hail the size of broad beans' - Thunderstorms hit parts of Norfolk
  4. 7 Weather warning for thunderstorms across parts of Norfolk
  5. 8 Coastguard and ambulance called to river near Norwich
  6. 9 Great Yarmouth hits record rate of Covid infections
  7. 10 Elderly people furious as crumbling church wall closure blocks walkway
Live
Norfolk Police
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Generic pic of a Road Closed sign Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk Live

Major road closed in two places after crashes

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
james paget

Man in 40s dies from Covid at Norfolk hospital

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Costessey Primary School, Three Mile Lane, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood.

Norfolk Live

Norfolk schools close early for summer as Covid strikes

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Students and staff at the Mildenhall College were given the chance to see an Army Apache Helicopter

Norfolk Live

RAF base warns of increased Apache helicopter flying activity

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon