Two hurt as metal pole flies off lorry into car windscreen
- Credit: Google
Two people were injured when a metal pole flew off the back of a truck and smashed into a car windscreen.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision on the edge of Hoe, near Dereham, on Saturday July 17.
Shortly before 11.15am on Gorgate Road, a metal pole came off the back of a flatbed van while it was travelling. The pole hit the windscreen of a Vauxhall Mokka.
The driver and passenger in the Vauxhall suffered minor injuries.
Officers are keen to trace the driver of the van, who failed to stop at the scene. Police said the driver may not have been aware that the incident took place.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone with information to come forward should contact PC Dave Allen in the Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting incident 181 of 17 July 2021.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.
