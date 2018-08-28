Search

Female shoplifter arrested in connection with £2,000 high street theft

PUBLISHED: 09:18 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:22 20 November 2018

Mere Street in Diss, where thousands of pounds worth of products were stolen. Picture by: Sonya Duncan

Mere Street in Diss, where thousands of pounds worth of products were stolen. Picture by: Sonya Duncan

A woman has been arrested in connection with the theft of medication and other products worth £2,000 on Diss high street.

Approximately £1200 worth of products were stolen from Boots and £800 worth of medication was stolen from Holland & Barrett on Mere Street.

Both incidents happened between 3pm and 4pm on Thursday, November 8.

A woman, aged in her 30s and from the Great Yarmouth area, was arrested in connection with the incidents.

She has since been released under investigation in connection with these incidents and enquiries are on-going.

Anyone who may have information about either of these incidents should contact Norfolk Police on 101 – or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

