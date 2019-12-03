Search

'Can you help?' Appeal after Mercedes van is stolen

PUBLISHED: 13:04 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 03 December 2019

A photo of the Mercedes Sprinter van, which was stolen from Notley Road in Kirkley, Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Police

A photo of the Mercedes Sprinter van, which was stolen from Notley Road in Kirkley, Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Police

Witnesses are being sought after a van was stolen overnight.

A Mercedes van was stolen from Notley Road, Kirkley in Lowestoft overnight. Picture: Google ImagesA Mercedes van was stolen from Notley Road, Kirkley in Lowestoft overnight. Picture: Google Images

Police are seeking information after the white Mercedes Sprinter van was stolen from Kirkley in south Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "A white Mercedes Sprinter van, registration KY67 TFX, was stolen from Notley Road sometime between 11.59pm on Monday, December 2 and 6.15am this morning, Tuesday, December 3.

"Can you help?"

If you saw the van being taken or have any information about the theft please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/72881/19 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

