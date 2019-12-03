'Can you help?' Appeal after Mercedes van is stolen

A photo of the Mercedes Sprinter van, which was stolen from Notley Road in Kirkley, Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Police Archant

Witnesses are being sought after a van was stolen overnight.

A Mercedes van was stolen from Notley Road, Kirkley in Lowestoft overnight. Picture: Google Images A Mercedes van was stolen from Notley Road, Kirkley in Lowestoft overnight. Picture: Google Images

Police are seeking information after the white Mercedes Sprinter van was stolen from Kirkley in south Lowestoft.

A police spokesman said: "A white Mercedes Sprinter van, registration KY67 TFX, was stolen from Notley Road sometime between 11.59pm on Monday, December 2 and 6.15am this morning, Tuesday, December 3.

If you saw the van being taken or have any information about the theft please contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/72881/19 via 101.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.